Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2022

New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio.

