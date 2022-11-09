Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arbitrator sides with plaintiffs in fatal fire truck crash in Kansas City

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 9, 2022

An arbitrator has awarded $32.4 million to several plaintiffs in the wake of a fatal fire truck crash in Kansas City.

