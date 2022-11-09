Husch Blackwell honors two with Pro Bono Impact Award

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report November 9, 2022

Husch Blackwell presented its annual Pro Bono Impact Award to partner Kelli Meilink and senior associate Jenna Brofsky, both of the firm’s Kansas City office.

