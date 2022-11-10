Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Five attorneys receive Pro Bono Award

By: Staff Report November 10, 2022

Sophia Bond, Jennifer Hargis, Kate Nolen, Scott Pierson and Howard Smotkin have been honored with The Missouri Bar’s 2022 Pro Bono Award for their commitment to serving their communities and dedication to ensuring equal access to justice for all.

