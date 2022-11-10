Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court weighs judge’s role in permitting contest

Supreme Court weighs judge’s role in permitting contest

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 10, 2022

Several members of the Missouri Supreme Court were openly skeptical on Oct. 26 that state law allows a judge to decide whether a gas station is to be built at a particular intersection in Creve Coeur.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo