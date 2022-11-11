Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Unemployment claims rose slightly last week

Unemployment claims rose slightly last week

By: The Associated Press November 11, 2022

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology.

