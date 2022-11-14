40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press November 14, 2022

Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday.

