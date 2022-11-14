Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Sara Rittman retires

Sara Rittman retires

By: Staff Report November 14, 2022

Sara Rittman, a longtime former legal ethics counsel and most recently an assistant attorney general in Jefferson City, has retired.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo