Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Former Kansas City detective, 3 others accused of sex trafficking

Former Kansas City detective, 3 others accused of sex trafficking

By: The Associated Press November 15, 2022

Federal prosecutors say a Kansas police detective and three other men ran a violent sex trafficking operation that targeted troubled teenage girls at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, in the 1990s.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo