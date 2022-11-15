Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Missouri leads in 8th Circuit loan forgiveness challenge

Missouri leads in 8th Circuit loan forgiveness challenge

By: Chloe Murdock November 15, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted standing to Missouri as a plaintiff against the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness program, leading to a nationwide injunction against the program.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo