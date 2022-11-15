Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Simple interest applied to penalty for delayed construction payments

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] November 15, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Nov. 8 that a state law allowing contractors to be paid promptly provides for simple interest, not compound interest.

