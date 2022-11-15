Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis County jury sides with railroad worker who fell while boarding a moving train

By: Chloe Murdock November 15, 2022

A former railroad switchman whose legs were crushed after boarding a train won $12 million in St. Louis County from The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, whose policy was found to have violated state law.

