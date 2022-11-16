Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury to decide which state statute of limitations applies, said 8th Circuit

Jury to decide which state statute of limitations applies, said 8th Circuit

By: Chloe Murdock November 16, 2022

On the question of whether Missouri’s statute of limitations applies to the premises liability claim of a Missouri trucker who experienced arm numbness in Illinois, an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Nov. 15 opinion leaves that decision up to a jury.

