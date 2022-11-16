Stueve named fellow of American College of Trial Lawyers

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report November 16, 2022

Patrick J. Stueve, a founding partner of Stueve Siegel Hanson in Kansas City, was recently inducted as a fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers.

