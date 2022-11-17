Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorney fees linger after last shareholder lawsuit

By: Chloe Murdock November 17, 2022

Though a dispute between former company directors and the companies that spun off from them ended in 2017, the U.S. District Court of Missouri Eastern District ordered the company of one of the former directors to pay $78,000 in attorney fees on Nov. 7.

