Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes

By: The Associated Press November 17, 2022

A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology.

