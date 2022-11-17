Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Feds probe Missouri’s treatment of severely mentally ill

By: The Associated Press November 17, 2022

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced it's investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses.

