Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution

Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution

By: The Associated Press November 17, 2022

A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence.

