Verdicts & Settlements

Jury finds Corrections employee was transferred in retaliation

By: David Baugher November 17, 2022

A drug court probation officer who alleged she was improperly transferred in retaliation for her allegations of discrimination won $500,000 from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

