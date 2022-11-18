Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
11 apply for Kansas City Municipal Court vacancies

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff November 18, 2022

The Kansas City Municipal Judicial Nominating Commission will meet on Nov. 21 for public interviews with 11 candidates for two vacancies on the Kansas City Municipal Court.

