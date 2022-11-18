Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / 3 top law schools quit US News rankings over equity concerns

3 top law schools quit US News rankings over equity concerns

By: The Associated Press November 18, 2022

The University of California, Berkeley's law school on Thursday joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report's rankings over concerns that they punish efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo