Doctors win on claim by woman left in wheelchair

By: Chloe Murdock November 18, 2022

When a 71-year-old woman blamed her doctor for not investigating her existing spinal cord impingement before she woke up from lumbar surgery unable to move her limbs, the doctor and his employer prevailed against her nearly $20 million negligence lawsuit.

