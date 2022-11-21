Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri summer camp operators sued over abuse settlement

Missouri summer camp operators sued over abuse settlement

By: The Associated Press November 21, 2022

A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor.

