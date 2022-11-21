Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Spencer Fane hires Jackie Pringle as of counsel

Spencer Fane hires Jackie Pringle as of counsel

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff November 21, 2022

Spencer Fane’s Overland Park office has brought Jackie Pringle onto its tax, trusts and estates practice group.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo