Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / 19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution

By: The Associated Press November 22, 2022

A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo