Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Carmody MacDonald brings on new partner

Carmody MacDonald brings on new partner

By: Staff Report November 22, 2022

Justin A. Welply is a new partner at Carmody MacDonald in St. Louis with a focus on business clients facing litigation as well as those embroiled in fiduciary and trust litigation, real estate and construction issues.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo