Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution

Judge denies 19-year-old’s ask to attend father’s execution

By: The Associated Press November 28, 2022

A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.

