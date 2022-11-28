Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Polsinelli adds shareholders, associates in Missouri

By: Staff Report November 28, 2022

Polsinelli has elected 28 attorneys to shareholders firmwide, including six in Kansas City and two in St. Louis.

