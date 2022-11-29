Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Execution of Kevin Johnson to continue as scheduled

Execution of Kevin Johnson to continue as scheduled

By: Chloe Murdock November 29, 2022

In a 5−2 decision issued last night, the Missouri Supreme Court chose to let stand Kevin Johnson’s execution date scheduled this evening.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo