Jury clears man in log-splitting mishap that crushed man's finger

Jury clears man in log-splitting mishap that crushed man’s finger

By: David Baugher November 29, 2022

A northwest Missouri jury decided that a man operating a log-splitting machine was not responsible for injuries to a friend’s finger during an apparent miscommunication between the two. 

