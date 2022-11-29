Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Two panels submitted for Greene County judgeships

By: Staff Report November 29, 2022

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has chosen candidates for two vacancies on the Greene County Circuit Court.

