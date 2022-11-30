Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Baker Sterchi and Foland Wickens to merge Jan. 1

Baker Sterchi and Foland Wickens to merge Jan. 1

By: Chloe Murdock November 30, 2022

Baker Sterchi and Foland, Wickens, Roper, Hofer & Crawford are ringing in the New Year with a merger under the Baker, Sterchi, Cowden & Rice banner.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo