Finalists chosen for Kansas City Municipal Court

By: Staff Report November 30, 2022

The Kansas City Municipal Judicial Nominating Commission has selected Sara Christensen, Shayla Marshall and Beth Murano for a vacancy on the Kansas City Municipal Court.

