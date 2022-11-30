Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: GOP head can't share lawyers with other fake electors

Judge: GOP head can’t share lawyers with other fake electors

By: The Associated Press November 30, 2022

A judge says Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer can't share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury probing possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election.

