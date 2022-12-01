Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Deal finalized to divide Rams settlement money in St. Louis

Deal finalized to divide Rams settlement money in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press December 1, 2022

A plan to divide more than a half-billion dollars in settlement money for the departure of the NFL's Rams from St. Louis received final approval Wednesday.

