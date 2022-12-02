Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends cash bail

Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends cash bail

By: The Associated Press December 2, 2022

Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo