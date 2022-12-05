Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Hertz to pay $168 million in bogus theft settlement

Hertz to pay $168 million in bogus theft settlement

By: The Associated Press December 5, 2022

Hertz says it will pay approximately $168 million by the end of the year to settle the majority of the lawsuits brought against the rental car company by some of its customers who were wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo