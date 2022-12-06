Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

By: The Associated Press December 6, 2022

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump, was sentenced in California on Monday to 14 years in prison for cheating clients out of millions of dollars.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo