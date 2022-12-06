Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Hays named to St. Louis associate bench

Hays named to St. Louis associate bench

By: Staff Report December 6, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Heather J. Hays as an associate circuit judge for the St. Louis Circuit Court. She will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Craig Higgins to the circuit bench.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo