Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman gets ‘short end of the stick’ in injuries claimed from bus crash

Woman gets ‘short end of the stick’ in injuries claimed from bus crash

By: David Baugher December 8, 2022

A St. Louis jury found in favor of a woman who alleged she was hurt in a school bus crash, though the $50,000 award was considerably less than the amount sought.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo