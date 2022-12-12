Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

By: The Associated Press December 12, 2022

A hearing began Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned for a Missouri man who has spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people have since confessed to committing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo