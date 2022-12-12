Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court says immunity applies in officer’s collision

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 12, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Dec. 6 that a state trooper is entitled to official immunity even though she wasn’t using her lights and sirens when she crashed into another car.

