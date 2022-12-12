Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List 2022: Lindsey Cohen Schneider

In 2022, Lindsay Cohen Schneider worked with Neenah Industrial Solutions, a medical packaging company, to secure the MediduraTM trademark for its reinforced medical packaging papers.

