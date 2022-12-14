‘Hellholes’ list knocks St. Louis – both city and county

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 14, 2022

Normally, it’s large plaintiffs’ verdicts that put St. Louis in the crosshairs of the American Tort Reform Association. This year, the group found fault with a series of defense wins — including those not tried in the city of St. Louis at all.

