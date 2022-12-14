Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Witness who helped convict man: Testimony still ‘haunts’ him

By: The Associated Press December 14, 2022

A key witness whose testimony helped convict a man of murder and send him to prison nearly 28 years ago testified Tuesday that his role in the case of Lamar Johnson “still haunts" him.

