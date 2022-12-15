Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon

By: The Associated Press December 15, 2022

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns.

