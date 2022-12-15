Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorneys win $3.3M settlement for family of girl who drowned in hotel pool

Attorneys win $3.3M settlement for family of girl who drowned in hotel pool

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 15, 2022

The family of a 10-year-old girl who drowned in a swimming pool reached a $3.3 million settlement with the hotel where the tragedy occurred, according to their attorneys.

