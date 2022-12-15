Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sader Law Firm adds Taylor

By: Staff Report December 15, 2022

Christian B. Taylor has joined the Sader Law Firm, a bankruptcy-focused firm in Kansas City, as an associate attorney.

