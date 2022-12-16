Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former attorney charged with tax evasion; made $14M in 9 years

By: The Associated Press December 16, 2022

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.

