High court hears if insurance company can intervene in arbitration

High court hears if insurance company can intervene in arbitration

By: Chloe Murdock December 16, 2022

After an auto insurance company declined to cover a person who contracted HPV in an insured person’s car, the Missouri Supreme Court will determine whether the insurance company has a right to intervene in a $5.2 million arbitration award.

